The Obamas are apparently spreading a lot of love this week. Former first daughter Malia Obama was recorded kissing a mystery man recently, while Barack took his bromance with Joe Biden public.

First, Malia. The 19-year-old, who joined Harvard in October, was seen sharing a passionate kiss with one of the boys on campus. According to TMZ, Malia publicly made out with the mystery man during her first Harvard-Yale football game.

The lucky man and Malia were seen hanging out pre-game with a couple of friends. The videos and photos that have emerged online show Malia and the guy being left alone and were lip-locking outside the Yale Bowl in New Haven, CT. Based on the mystery man's crimson tee, it looked like he was supporting Harvard as well.

While making out is not really a big deal, it is the cigarette in her hand that is a cause for concern. Michelle Obama has publicly disapproved of Barack's smoking. It remains to be seen how Momma Obama reacts to her oldest daughter's smoking pictures.

Meanwhile, Barack took to Twitter to wish former US vice-president Joe Biden on his birthday. Obama, who has been the butt of several memes involving Biden for their bromance, chose to make a meme of his own to wish Biden.

Sharing a picture of Biden photo-bombing a picture of Obama addressing an audience in the White House, the former President wrote:

Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

The tweet soon went viral and Twitterrati lost their minds. Here are a few reactions:

