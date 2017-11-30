Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Aby (Abi) passed away on Thursday, November 30. The 52-year-old comedian was reportedly undergoing treatment as the count of platelets in blood came down alarmingly. He breathed his last at Amrita hospital in Kochi.

Aby has been one among the tribe of comedians who popularised the art form of mimicry in Malayalam. His cassettes and mimicry shows have been immensely popular in the 80s and 90s. He has also hosted many television shows.

Aby, whose real name is Habeeb Ahamed, started his career from Kalabhavan, the cradle of many prominent artists and actors in Kerala, and has acted in over 50 movies in Malayalam.

The mimicry artiste rose to fame by portraying the character Amina Thatha, an elderly Muslim woman, in various comedy shows and movies. He is also known for dubbing for Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for his advertisements in Malayalam.

The news of the untimely death of the actor came as a shock to many celebrities who expressed their disbelief and condolences.

Check celebs reactions here:

Dulquer Salmaan

Can't stop thinking about the countless times he's made us laugh. A lot of my growing up had watching his shows on tv or even seeing him live on stage shows abroad with my father. His immense talent and endearing charm was timeless. And now Shane his son is one of our greatest breakout talents of Malayalam. Having done several films with him I got to see Abi ikka a lot of late. This is so sudden and so unexpected. My deepest condolences to the family. Our prayers and love to them always.

Vineeth Sreenivasan

Aby kka??? Shocked!!!

Niranj S

may his soul rest in peace.

Ranjini Jose

Today morning started with an utterly sad news of the passing away of one of the most talented artists of our state, Abi ikka. Am happy to have known him and be associated with him. After years of fan following starting from Asianet's first ever comedy programme, ''Comicola", to innumerous stage shows and movies, today I'm deeply saddened by this news. May God rest his soul in peace. May his family get the strength to endure this loss

Radhika

May lord send strength and wisdom to the family. May his soul rest in peace #kalabhavanabhi #shanenigam

Sidharth Bharathan



RIP #abikka

Prasanna Sujit

Shocked to hear that Abhikka is no more... a fab human... still remember shooting his 1st song for rasikan such a humble soul... my heartfelt condolences to family... to early to leave... RIP

Aby's son Shane Nigam followed the footsteps of his father and is emerging as a promising young actor in Malayalam film industry. Shane has acted in the movies Kismath, C/o Saira Banu, Parava and is awaiting for the release of his next Eeda.