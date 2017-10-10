Oh boy, Malaika Arora looks stunning in her latest photoshoot for GQ Magazine (October issue)!

Known for her style and charisma, Malaika has totally nailed the look! Isn't she making you sweat?

In an exclusive interview with GQ, she was asked if she hates the 'item girl' tag, to which she said: "Initially, I found it derogatory, but I've learned to wrap my head around it. The media is so used to tagging and categorising everything – this one's hot, this one's sexy. She's a plain Jane. Everything is typified. But now I think... It's a good song, and it sets the ticket counters ringing.

"People are voyeuristic by nature, so they consume whatever you put out. But [posting on Instagram] also allows you to form an instant connect with a person. If a fan puts up a sketch, I can immediately notice," Malaika said.

She was also asked what the first thing she notices in men is, and her reply is quite interesting when she said that it's shoes. "[Wear a nice pair of] shoes. The first thing I notice about a man is his shoes. And his mouth [laughs]. I don't like men who talk a lot."

When asked about the constant paparazzi pressure, she said: "It's not that easy to overwhelm me. Though sometimes I do hope they don't catch me while I'm running an errand. Or dropping my son off for a soccer game."

Check out her pictures from the photoshoot, shot in Bali.