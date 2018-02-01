Popular Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei has officially announced the local production of the company's bestselling Android phone Honor 7X, thus giving impetus to the Indian government's ambitious "Make in India" initiative.

Huawei in collaboration with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partner Flex Telecom, inaugurated in September 2016 the manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, planning to start producing the Honor-series phones. It began with Holly 3 and later Honor 6X series. Now, the company has confirmed that the Honor 7X will be their next Android phone to carry the "Made in India" tag.

The Honor 7X is one of the most feature-rich phones in the mid-range class in India. It sports a metal-clad body with a bigger and gorgeous design language, having a 5.93-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which offers a rich cinematic viewing experience.

Under the hood, it comes packed with the proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,450mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

The Honor 7X also boasts a 16MP+2MP dual snapper with portrait mode capability, which allows users to create the Bokeh effect with blurred background, and a decent 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Key specifications of Honor 7X: