Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra had unveiled XUV Aero an SUV coupe at Auto Expo 2016. The concept had received a positive response from showgoers and this year, the company showcased the model at Automobile Barcelona.

It looks like the encouraging response from the public has prompted Mahindra to work on the production-spec version. A report in Zigwheels claims that the near-to-production model of the XUV Aero can be expected at Auto Expo 2018. The vehicle is expected to enter the market by late 2018 or early 2019.

The highlight of the XUV Aero will be an electric heart. Multiple reports suggest that the electric SUV could come equipped with a 380V system with a range of 300 km –400 km. Additional technical details of the Mahindra XUV Aero electric SUV is scant at present.

The move goes in line with Mahindra Electric's plans for a mega boost to its production capacity of e-vehicles announced in May. Mahindra Electric has announced that it is already working on EVs with 380v and 650v battery capacity. The new powertrains are expected to achieve top speeds up to 200 kmph and will have a range of up to 400 km. One of these new electric powertrains will make way on XUV Aero.

The XUV Aero coupe SUV concept has been conceptualised and designed at Mahindra's Design studio in Mumbai, with inputs from the company's in-house Italian design firm, Pininfarina. The concept has been unveiled with an aggressive coupe-styled body stance. The headlights get LED DRLs and the vehicle features prominent shoulder lines. The inclusion of rear-hinged doors, similar to what we see on Rolls Royce is the highlight of design study model. The production version may tone down these flashy bits to make the vehicle more practical.

Proposed GST tax structure leaves only less taxation for electric cars. This will help Mahindra to price the SUV Aero competitively.

Source: ZigWheels