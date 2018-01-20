Mahindra 2Wheelers, the two-wheeler venture of Mahindra and Mahindra, is gearing up to launch a low-cost variant of its quarter-litre motorcycle -- Mojo -- in India. An earlier spy shot of the new model dubbed as Mojo UT300 Carb had revealed the model in its entirety. What may be left now is actually the price tag of the model.

The new Mojo UT300 Carb has started arriving at the showrooms of the company in the country. The latest buzz is on the launch and the new Mojo would be one of the models to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018. Although UT300 Carb will be sold at the exclusive Mojo dealerships, just like the pioneering Mojo models, the model will see a considerable reduction in its pricing in the market. The current Mojo, which is now known as XT300, has been priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

How is Mahindra Mojo UT300 Carb different from Mojo XT300?

Mojo UT300 Carb is the cost-effective version of Mojo XT300 and that essentially means that it will miss out on some of the features of the high-end model to keep the price in check. From the images of Mojo UT300 Carb we have come across, the model looks just the same as the current one in the market in terms of style and design. However, it misses out on features like fuel-injection, dual-exhaust and upside-down forks. Instead, Mahindra Mojo UT300 Carb features MRF tyres, single-side exhaust and telescopic front forks. Other changes include the absence of LED DRLs and fuel injection. The latest version of Mojo will be a carburetted model. There will be no change in the engine.

Mahindra Mojo is currently powered by a 292cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which can churn out 27 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 30 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm, and is likely to power the upcoming variant as well. It competes against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300R, Honda CBR 250R/300R and KTM Duke Twins in India.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Mahindra Mojo UT300 Carb could come cheaper by up to Rs 35,000. Some of the dealerships of the company have commenced the bookings for the new Mojo variant.

