A pioneer in electric car in the India, Mahindra has been at the forefront in the plug-in models. And with the push for electric and alternate-energy models gaining momentum across the globe, the support from the government of India is surely music to its ears.

Thus it is that Mahindra Two-Wheelers is reportedly working on electric scooters and a model based on its popular Gusto could be the first to be rolled out.

A report of Autocar pro says Mahindra is already electrifying its existing range of scooters. Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, after his visit to the Pune-based two-wheeler R&D facility, had tweeted that an electric scooter is being developed at the plant.

Currently, the only EV brand in India is Mahindra Electric that sells E2o and eVerito. As for two-wheeler makers, Pune-based Bajaj is also keen to venture into the electric space with its new sub-brand Urbanite. However, the electric two-wheelers from Bajaj will most likely come out of the productions lines in 2020.

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is also developing what is called a premium electric scooter S340. The electric scooter will be launched sometime next year.

Ahead of the pack, Tork Motors — a Pune-based electric bike startup — has already launched T6X, which is arguably India's first premium electric motorcycle. The model priced at Rs 1.25 lakh is expected to go on sale in the country in 2018.

Then there is two-wheeler major TVS, believed to be readying an electric scooter that could heat up the segment in India.

What appears to be an all-electric scooter based on the Jupiter model of TVS was recently spied testing and could be launched next year.

With many other two-wheeler makers seeking to have a share in this newfound space for electric vehicles, the list is only expected to grow.