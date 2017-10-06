A couple of stills from Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) featuring the look of superstar Mahesh Babu have been allegedly leaked online. And the worried director, Koratala Siva, has now requested fans and media to refrain from circulating them on social media platforms.

Bharat Ane Nenu is touted to be a political drama and Mahesh Babu is rumoured to be playing a chief minister, which has created a lot of curiosity about the movie. The viewers are eagerly waiting to see the first look of the superstar in the movie. According to reports, two stills from the movie were allegedly leaked online on Friday morning.

Minutes after they hit the internet, many fans circulated the leaked stills of Bharat Ane Nene on Twitter and Facebook. They went viral on the social networking sites within hours. Koratala Siva was disappointed over the development and took to Twitter to request media to refrain from spreading the stills.

Director Koratala Siva tweeted: "Request all of u and media to stop circulating the leaked still of our film. The entire team's efforts to give u the best will go in vain "

The makers of Bharat Ane Nenu planned to shot a fight sequence in a month-long schedule in Lucknow. But the film unit had to wrap up this schedule prematurely on August 19 after Archeological Survey of India (ASI) denied the team permission to film at a historic site, expressing concerns over the safety of the heritage buildings.

The buzz in the social media claims that the next schedule of Bharath Ane Nenu will be held from October 15. The film is set to release in the theatres around the world during the summer 2018 holidays.

However, Mahesh Babu, who suffered a huge setback with Brahmotsavam, hoped to score a big hit with Spyder at the box office. Released on September 27, the movie has turned out to be another big disaster at the ticket counters.