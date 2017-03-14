Pradeep Sadhashiv, one of the accused in the Dhule doctor thrashing case, allegedly commited suicide in police custody on Tuesday.

Sadhashiv's relatives have refused to take his body until a case is registered against the doctor, who was thrashed at the hospital. The reason behind taking such a drastic step, that too in police custody, is not known yet.

Dr. Rohan Mamunkar, an orthopedic senior resident doctor of a Goverment Medical College (GMC) in the Dhule district of Maharashtra was beaten black and blue on Sunday night after he asked the family members of a patient to take him to another centre since there was no neurosurgeon on duty.

The patient was brought to the hospital with a head injury. However, over 20 family members beat up the doctor for refusing to treat the patient and left him with injuries on his abdomen, chest, head and the orbital bone in the socket of the eye. He suffered orbital fracture and has lost vision in one of his eyes and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Three FIRs were lodged and at least nine people were arrested in connection with the case.