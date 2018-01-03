Maharashtra is observing a state-wide Bandh on Wednesday after a 200-year-old battle of Bhima-Koregaon and the sentiments associated with it were the powder keg. A stone-pelting incident provided the sparks for the flame that engulfed Mumbai in violence on Tuesday, January 2, in which one man died.

Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson and the convener of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) in Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar stressed for the Bandh after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday afternoon assured that there will a judicial inquiry into the 2 day protests.

While CM Fadnavis also announced an ex-gratia to the victims' kin, the violence in Pune further heated up yesterday where normal life in Mumbai hit a sudden pause. Dalit groups from across the city gathered and blocked the Eastern Express Highway leading to a massive street jam.

State owned buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Pune Municipal Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) were damaged by the violent protestors as they hurled stones and on many places set the vehicles ablaze.

Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis orders judicial enquiry for #BhimaKoregaon incident.

Also orders a CID enquiry for the death of a youth & an assistance of ₹10 lakh to his kin.

Strict action will be taken against the all those who are spreading rumours & trying to invoke violence. pic.twitter.com/TvMVVgSWRV — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 2, 2018

The Dalits in Mumbai have been backed by activist and BBM leader Ambedkar who on Tuesday evening said that he has three names who allegedly spilled the protests. He alleged, "I am blaming three persons as I had said earlier also. One is Sambaji Bhide, second is Milind Ekgote and third is Mr Ghughesh... I don't know his first name."

The two days protest is likely to meet its end today. Track the Live updates here.

8:34 am IST: Security beefed up at Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway.

8:26 am IST: Protesters force stop a train at Thane Railway Station.

Maharashtra: Protesters halt a train at Thane Railway Station over #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/BHLsWmfpmk — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

8:25 am IST: Section 144 imposed in Maharashtra's Thane till January 4 midnight.

8:00 am IST: Anil Garg, School Bus Owners' Association said, "Won't run school buses in Mumbai today, can't risk students' safety and security."

Won't run school buses in Mumbai today, can't risk students' safety and security. Will take a second decision at 11 AM if we can run them in the second half, depending on the situation: Anil Garg, School Bus Owners' Association #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8MyAiJBHiy — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

7:48 am IST: Impact of Bandh seen in Chembur as shops remain shut, streets empty.

Activist and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar gave a call for Maharashtra bandh today: Visuals from Chembur #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/MUBpKgTVX7 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

7:15 am IST: Mumbai police tweets, "There is a call for bandh in Maharashtra on 3rd January but adequate arrangements have been made so that least inconvenience is caused to Mumbaikars."