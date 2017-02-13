At least two prisoners escaped from Morena Jail in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Four policemen have been suspended after initial probe.

According to local media reports, the two prisoners have been identified as Omprakash Jaat and Anil Dhanela — both of whom had been booked for murder, loot and rape.

The police have also launched a manhunt to nab the escaped inmates.

Madhya Pradesh: Two inmates escape from Morena Jail. Police search on. 4 policemen suspended pic.twitter.com/n03VaYnDGN — ANI (@ANI_news) February 13, 2017

More details are awaited.