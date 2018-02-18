Just a few days after Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf's photo showing him urinating in public in Jaipur went viral, a video of Janardan Mishra, a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, unclogging a school's toilet with his bare hands has taken the internet by storm.

The BJP lawmaker decided to take matters into his own hands — literally — after he came to know that children from a school in Rewa's Khajuha village were unable to use the toilet as it was clogged.

In a video that Mishra later posted on Twitter, he is seen bending down, reaching into the toilet and scooping out soil that had accumulated in it. The "accumulation of soil" had choked the toilet.

Somebody is then seen handing him some reeds, which the BJP MP uses to clear the blockage in the pipe before reaching down once again with his bare hands. He continues to do so till the blockage is cleared and water flows down the toilet smoothly.

The video which was posted on social media on February 15, has already been viewed more than 30,000 times and retweeted by over 1,600 Twitter users.

Here's the video of the incident:

However, this is not the first time that, Mishra who often preaches on the need of Swacch Bharat, has taken matter in his own hands. The BJP MP in a video that was posted on February 16, is sweeping the streets in Rewa Nagar.