Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who is known to make bold thrillers, has released the trailer of his much-hyped web series, Maaya, featuring television actress Shama Sikander in the lead role.

It's been just 24 hours since the promo was released, and it has already gone viral among viewers who crave for varied content on the web. The series comprises bold and erotic content, and some are already calling it the Indian version of the Hollywood film, Fifty Shades of Grey.

The adult love story narrates the journey of a housewife (played by Shama) who enters the dark world of BDSM – Bondage, Dominance/Submission and Sadism/Masochism. She also suffers from retrograde amnesia, which makes her forget her secret sexual desires. When her husband (played by Veer Aryan) learns about her infidelity, it starts a story of cheating and revenge.

Shama, who has made a comeback to acting after a hiatus, seems to have given a decent performance. Maaya consists of 10 episodes and will be released on January 27.

When asked if Shama was sceptical about doing the web series, Bhatt had told IANS: "Shama did have a couple of anxiety attacks, but I told her I am not making some soft porn. My point is it to show it aesthetically.I am not here to compete with the porn industry on the internet. It is an aesthetically made story."

Here are some Twitter reactions of fans who are waiting for the web series:

