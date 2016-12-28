The final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars will begin to unravel the mystery of Uber A, the new villain that has wreaked havoc in the lives of the five Liars – Aria, Hanna, Spencer, Emily and Alison – and Lucy Hale is excited for the fans to find out the identity of the villain.

In a chat with Teen Vogue, the 27-year-old actress said she was happy that the conclusion checked all the boxes for her. The Big A reveal in the previous season had disappointed a lot of ardent fans of the show as they believe making Charlotte the villain did not make sense. Many even reasoned that there were a lot of plot holes that weren't addressed. It looks like the Uber A reveal will be different.

"I think mainly it's the question that the show has revolved around for seven seasons, which is Who is Uber A? Who is behind all of this? You finally get to figure out who that is and why this person has been out to get us for so long. It kind of comes out of left field too," Hale told Teen Vogue.

"You see what's going on, and it makes a lot of sense. I was so scared that it would go in a direction that just didn't add up or make any sense at all. But it checked all the boxes for me, for lining up with everything, so I was happy with it and I think everyone else will be too," she added.

She also opened up about the fan theories that have been doing the rounds since Season 1, saying fans of the show are smart to notice the subtle hints that are peppered throughout the seasons. "I have seen a couple of fan theories where they got it pretty dead-on. I have no idea [how]. They just went back and re-watched episodes and figured it out," said Hale.

Pretty Little Liars will return to Freeform with Season 7 episode 11 in April 2017.