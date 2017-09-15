Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow Central is the latest victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online.

Released on September 15, Lucknow Central full movie has now been made available on the internet for free download and online streaming. However, the copy is of average quality. Rumour has it that HD-quality prints of Lucknow Central have also been shared on social media sites.

The piracy affect the film's box office collections as a lot of money and effort go into the making of a film. The news of Lucknow Central full movie being leaked online will certainly leave the producers worried.

In the past as well, many movies have leaked online within 24 hours of its release.

In some cases, films have got leaked ahead of its theatrical release as well. Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Udta Punjab, Babumoshai Bandookbaaza and Great Grand Masti to name a few.

Lucknow Central is about Kishen, an aspiring singer, who gets falsely accused of a murder and sent to prison. The movie revolves around him and his jail inmates who form a music band as part of an escape plan from prison. Diana Penty plays a key role as NGO activist who helps Kishen orchestrate the prison break. Ranjit Tiwari directorial has received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood critics and audience alike.