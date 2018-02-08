In an incident that looked like a scene straight out of a Bollywood rom-com, an Indian techie reportedly sneaked into the runway of the Sharjah International Airport and tried to board a plane and fly back home to meet his fiancée.

The civil engineer, who has been identified as just RK, was arrested by the police after he climbed the airport wall and tried to board the plane without his passport, which was with his employer.

After the arrest, the 26-year-old civil engineer told the police that he had no regrets and that he did it out of love. "I want to say I'm a free man and our life is ours. I did this act because I wanted to travel back to India to meet my fiancee, whatever the price I have to pay," he told the Khaleej Times.

RK was presented in the court and during the hearing, he said that he had left all his belongings in his flat and only took his wallet. He then tried to climb the wall and board the plane even though he did not have a ticket.

Speaking to the Khaleej Times, he also revealed that he has been trying to go back home to see his fiancée for a while now. He even requested his firm about 15 times to let him go back home and meet his fiancée but his request was turned down.

"I cannot live without my fiancée and want to convince my parents to give us permission to marry," he added, explaining that his parents did not approve of the relationship. "But I want my family to agree, because I want to get married only with their precious blessings. Why do parents behave negatively? They should think about the happiness of their children. It's the children's right to marry anyone of their choice."

RK also explained he was aware that he could have been caught, but thought that he would be tried and then deported from the country, something he wanted anyway. However, the penalty for breaking into unauthorized areas at the airport is 100,000 Dirhams and a jail term of up to five years.

He also said that he had no issues with any kind of legal action and just wanted to marry his fiancée after everything was done and dusted.