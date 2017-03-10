Reliance Jio hit 100 million users milestone in the shortest duration and it is important that all users have the ease-of-access to all of its services. Jio will start its tariffs on April 1, where users must pay in order to continue using its services. While Jio has made it easier for users to recharge and more, it has also simplified the process to suspend Jio SIM cards in case they are lost.

In case a mobile user loses the phone or SIM card, the only viable way to suspend it to avoid misuse is by calling the customer support team of the respective telecom operator. But Reliance Jio has made this process entirely digital, where users can go to the company's official website, login to their accounts and suspend or resume services anytime.

When a user logs into the account, he or she will see two options – "Suspend" and "Resume" – to choose the suitable one depending on their needs. Once the user clicks suspend, the SIM card is deactivated immediately, but it is unknown whether the activation of the SIM card works just as quickly.

The new handy feature is currently available on www.jio.com/myaccount, but the company is planning to bring it to "MyJio" app soon, Telecom Talk reported.

The introduction of the new feature comes at the time of the neck-to-neck battle going on between Reliance Jio and other telecom operators, including Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone. After several months of free services, the new telco is offering plans that are better than most telecom operators in India.

The company launched its prime service for users to join its network during the Happy New Year offer, which ends on March 31, 2017. Under the membership, users get the buy one get one free offer and those recharging with Rs. 303, Rs. 499 denominations and above will get additional benefits.