An explosion was reported on a Tube train at Parsons Green station in London on Friday morning. Witnesses said that many passengers suffered burns and injuries after a white canister exploded.

According to a witness, "lots" of people were injured in the blast, which resulted in a stampede.

"I'm safe - just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station - huge stampede, lots injured. Not sure why - fire/explosion mentioned," the witness wrote on Twitter

Police officials confirmed the incident, saying that they were investigating it. Fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene to assist people after the fire erupted in the carriage.

Follow the live updates here:

15:10 PM IST: UK Prime Minister Theresa May will reportedly chair a meeting of the Government's emergency committee COBRA over the Parsons Green blast.

15:00 PM IST: The London Met have confirmed that the explosion is being treated as terrorism.

14:45 PM IST: Nearly 50 firefighters are on the scene, with six fire engines and two rescue units. Police have advised people to avoid the area around Parsons Green.

A statement said: "At present we are aware of a number of people who have suffered injuries.

"It is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Transport for London said: "We are investigating an incident at Parsons Green. Customers travelling btn Wimbledon & Earl's Court are advised to use alternative routes."

London Ambulance said: "We are on scene alongside @metpoliceuk at #ParsonsGreen. More information to follow."

"We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes," Natasha Wills, of London Ambulance Service said.

A metro.co.uk reporter at the scene described seeing people with facial burns, adding that they were 'really badly burned' and 'their hair was coming off'.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson released a statement, appealing for calm in the region.

"I'm afraid my information is limited and it really is important not to speculate at the moment. Obviously, everybody should keep calm and go about their lives in a normal way, as normal as they possibly can," Johnson told Sky News.

"As far as I understand it, the British Transport Police and TfL are on it and they will be updating their websites as and when we have more information, he added.

Witnesses said that the rear of the train was filled with smoke and people ran out of the train panicking.