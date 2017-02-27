London's Shoreditch High Street was evacuated on Monday (February 27) morning after police found an unexploded World War Two bomb in the area. The busy place was sealed off at the peak hour as the law-keepers probed the case.

The police were called in at 8:30 am local time after reports of the discovery of a suspected World War II shell surfaced. However, after an hour of probing, the officers found it to be an "inert device" and said it was a false alarm.

Witnesses said a swarm of police vehicles along with bomb-squad trucks were seen rushing down to the street where the device was reportedly located. Reports also stated that fire crew from Whitechapel and Shoreditch helped the police personnel with the incident, according to the Evening Standard.

Several videos and pictures were posted on the social media about the incident where crowds were seen standing next to a police cordon on the high street. Many people were reportedly asked to vacate their offices located nearby after a security alert was issued.

"When you see bomb squad trucks rushing to #Shoreditch, you know something isn't right," Twitter user Daniel Cuthbert wrote.

Another Twitter user Alexander Savin said: "Eek. Shoreditch High street is closed from this junction to Shoreditch church. Allegedly a bomb scare.."

David Mair tweeted: "Ongoing #London bomb scare is in #Shoreditch - roads closed on Shoreditch High Street."

Reports state the road was sealed off near the junction with Great Eastern Street but Transport for London authorities said it had reopened shortly after 9.30 am local time.

"Police were called at approximately 8.35 am on Monday, February 27, to Shoreditch High Street, near the junction with Hackney Road, E1 to reports of ordnance. Officers and specialist officers attended the scene and roads were temporarily closed," A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

"As a precaution a number of properties were evacuated while an assessment of the item was carried out. The item was found not to be suspicious and not an explosive device. The incident was stood down at approximately 9.25am and all cordons were lifted," the spokesperson added.