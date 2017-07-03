The London Bridge station was evacuated on Monday morning following a fire alert.

Reports state that loud alarms were heard inside the station, and all the staff inside was evacuated by the police at around 10:30 am, according to Independent.

According to reports on the ground, emergency services have reached the spot, and officials are responding to the fire alarm.

The station, which is one of the busiest on the entire rail network, is located at the heart of central London.

Train services into and out of the station will be disrupted and some could be cancelled while authorities are responding to the alarm.

Transport for London said tube services at London Bridge underground station have not been affected.

More details awaited.