Lohri (Lodi) is one of the major festivals for the Punjabi community. The first festival of the year, Lohri falls on January 13 every year. Lohri is celebrated to mark the the beginning of spring season. The festival falls on the shortest day of the winter season. Families gather to cook a delicious spread of winter dishes, sing songs and offer special prayers to celebrate the festival.

Lohri bonfire is the major highlight of the festival. A bonfire is set up either in the neighborhood where all families can come together or on the terrace where it becomes a sort of a private family affair. The bonfire spreads the message that the winter is finally over and longer days are set to begin.

Lohri also marks the season of harvest. This is the time sugarcane crops are harvested. Therefore, sugarcane and jaggery are the main elements of the special Lohri pooja. Other elements that are offered to the holy fire include til (sesame) seeds, peanuts, and sweets like gazzak, rewri, etc. Different kind of dishes are prepared using these elements for Lohri dinner. Also, radish figures highly in the dishes as the vegetable is harvested in October and January.

Once the elements are in place, every member of the family walks around the holy fire throwing puffed rice, corn, lotus seeds and sesame seeds into it. They are seen chanting "Aadae aye dilather jaye", which means "May honour come and poverty vanish".

The pooja is followed by an energetic session of folk songs and dancing where families break into bhangra and giddha. Lohri falls around the time of Sankranti, so people are seen flying kites in the cold evening of Lohri.

This year, International Business Times India (IBTimes) offers you a few greetings you could share with your family and friends to wish them on the occasion:

This Lohri, wishing you bright and prosperous times ahead. May the warmth of the Lohri fire bring in happiness and peace to your family. Happy Lohri

Twanu and twade pure pariwaar nu, Lohri di lakh lakh vadaiya. Babaji kare twanu saari khushiya mile aur eh saal ronaka laaye. Happy Lohri.

Makhi di roti te sarson da saag, Rabba kare Lohri bante twade kaar wich pyaar. Happy Lohri

I hope that this Lohri is as warm as the Lohri fire and is as sweet as the sugarcane. May god blesses you, Happy Lohri.

Mitha gurh te garam garam til, uddi ptang khileya dil, pal pal khushiya aur pal pal sukh, babaji kare Lohri laawe ache waale din. Happy Lohri.

This Lohri, choose to burn all your sadness and welcome the spring happiness. May god bring joy, good times and lot of happy memories this year. Happy Lohri.