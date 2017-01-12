No matter how traditional the occasion is, we always find our way around the traditional cut. Lohri is no less an opportunity to dress up and show off those bright spring colours.

While the day sees children milling about and kitchens busy with preparing a feast for the special prayers, the Lohri night is all about dressing right for the occasion.

Women sport orange, yellow, red and green chudidhars on the special occasion. They pick out beautiful maang tikkas, innovative parrandas and intricate designed necklaces to stand out in the crowd.

Men try different coloured jackets to match their turbans. They also festoon their turbans to add to the appeal.

But if you are not into traditional outfits or are bored of looking the same year-after-year, here are a few ideas you can try out- some simple contemporary outfits put together to make you feel comfortable, yet stylish.

Ditch the salwar this year and opt for a comfortable palazzo to go with a 3/4th kurti. If you are ready to take the trend one notch higher, pair it with a grand kurti and a classy matching skirt and feel like royalty.

Look classy and elegant in a high-low hemline kurta. Pair it with a bright printed high-low kurta with a dull tone legging or the other way around; bright leggings paired with a plain kurta. Like in this DramatiCones by W kurta, you can also use a beautiful circular white skirt with golden undertones to create a flattering conical silhouette and step up the glam quotient.

If you are not into bright colours, you can choose a black outfit with a combination of subtle colours. Against black, even the palest of colours look bright. Instead of pairing the kurta with leggings or jeans, opt for the comfort of palazzos.

Give a royal touch to the ethnic look this Lohri by pairing bright palazzos with magnificent metallic colours of orange, blue or yellow. Sport a long front cut slit kurti to highlight the palazzos. You can also wear a floor length/gown style kurti.