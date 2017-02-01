Witness Hugh Jackman's last outing as Wolverine as Logan is set to release on March 3, along with the US premiere. Based on the Old Man Logan comic book, the movie's final trailer has been dubbed and released in India, confirming that the movie will release in the first weekend of March.

The official synopsis of the story as shared by Hugh Jackman on Twitter reads: "In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are upended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."

The story revolves around Logan undertaking a final adventure in the post-apocalyptic future. In the final trailer, Dafne Keen, who plays Wolverine's daughter, is seen with the same rage, same power and same strength that Wolverine has.

The film has been R-rated internationally so Indian fans have to be prepared for a number of cuts. The trailer already reveals that there is going to be a lot of blood and brutal action scenes. Recently, the makers revealed that the movie is full of cuss words and abuses.

The film is directed by James Mangold. It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E Grant, and Patrick Stewart in the lead. While Stewart will be seen playing the role of Professor X, Holbrook will be donning the role of the villain, Donald Pierce.

You can watch the Hindi trailer of Logan here: