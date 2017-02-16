Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is going all out to promote his latest and last X-Men movie, Logan. He has been discussing about his post Wolverine plans, revealing new details on the movie via TV spots. He sat down with NY Times and looked back at the iconic role.

The actor was asked if Logan was indeed his final outing as the X-Men character, he answered, "When I had the script, I was like, 'Yes. When I was shooting the movie, yes. As I sit here today, yes." However, he did offer a silver lining for fans when he added, "God knows how I'll feel in three years."

While fans prepare for Jackman's departure, Jackman confirmed that Wolverine will not die. "The character will go on," Jackman said. "Someone else will play it, for sure." He insisted he was at peace with that, "unless Daniel Day-Lewis plays him and wins the Oscar — then I might have a little problem."

He clarified that while his long stint as Wolverine is over, his career isn't. "Let's be clear — I'm not retiring," Jackman said. "There's been a gnawing turmoil that I hadn't really nailed it, fully — either story or performance or whatever. (Not just X-Men movies), every film I've ever done, I've had that gnawing doubt. But I have it way less in this one," he added.

After playing a brief cameo in X-Men: Apocalypse, Jackman was not looking to return to the franchise. The tables turned when Neill Blomkamp publicly asked if he could do one more movie and Jackman couldn't refuse.

"I'd had a few wines and I said, 'I think I've only got one more film, if I do it.' And I just blurted out something. I went home and went to sleep, and I woke up at 4 in the morning, picked up my phone, and recorded a voice memo."

The movie will tell the story of "the fallen hero, trying to escape his past, find some peace and deal with disappointment and regret," he said.

James Mangold, Logan's director, was more confident than Jackman that Logan will be Jackman's last time playing the character. "I don't think he ever viewed it as 'could be. I think he approached it as, it was. By thinking of this as his curtain call, he arrived every day on set electric. I don't think anyone can see this film and call it a paycheck film for him," Mangold said.

Logan hits theatres on March 3. Stay tuned to International Business Times, India for all Logan updates.