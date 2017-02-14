Lodestar, a career guidance company in Bengaluru, will soon be launching its scientific career counselling for students of 12th grade. This leading career counsellor has also planned to expand its services to other cities in the South, including Chennai, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.

This career-guidance company uses a psychometric test based on the Holland Codes Model to help students find their choice from a set of 250 career options that are further divided into 70 parameters.

$201.50 million World Bank loan to improve tech education raises hopes of Indian students

The Holland Codes Model (1954) is a validated and internationally acclaimed model to measure occupational Interests of people and link them to jobs. According to this model, people can be classified into six types of occupational Interests — Realistic, Artistic, Investigative, Social, Enterprising & Conventional.

"When the students answer the detailed test, we analyse their right mix of passion, interest and ability to lay down 20-25 apt career options to choose from. We call this the discovery step," Subodh Jindal, Co-founder & COO, Lodestar, told International Business times, India.

To gap the bridge between what students want and how they can achieve it, Lodestar provides information and understanding to not only students of the 10th grade but also their parents.

"There are often conflicts between what the children want to do and what their parents want them to do. In such cases, we expose the parents to every details about the career their child has been analysed to suit to", Jindal added.

In a span of two years, Lodestar has made as many as 20,000 students aware about career choices. Every year, it conducts the Great Indian Career Challenge Quiz in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. This quiz is a first of its kind in India where 350 schools participated. "Interestingly, a school with children with special ability were among the semi-finalists. This shows that even they have potential and are capable of choosing from the variety of career choices that are offered", Jindal said.

Jindal emphasised that as a result of the enthusiasm that parents and children have shown, Lodestar plans to open their services for students of the 12th standard as well.