Liverpool will look to cut the gap to English Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points with a victory over relegation-threatened Swansea City on Saturday.

English Premier League schedule for the weekend

The Reds dropped two crucial points after conceding a late goal to Manchester United last weekend, and having seen Chelsea waltz their way to another victory in that same weekend, that gap at the top has bulged.

It cannot go up any further if Liverpool, or any other team, have any hopes of making a fist of this title race, and in order to prevent that lead from going up, the Reds need to get the job done at Anfield.

While the defence was fairly sound against Manchester United, the attack could have used a little more spark, something Jurgen Klopp will hope will be prevalent against Swansea.

With Philippe Coutinho coming back to fitness, Klopp might consider starting with the Brazilian, who, on his day, can carve apart any defence, let alone one that has struggled all season, letting in 49 goals in 21 matches.

"It helps the whole team when Phil is in, 100 per cent," Klopp said. "Everybody can benefit from Phil's skills, and the other way round it's the same.

"You saw it already in the few minutes he had in the last games now. I was actually happy about the opportunity at Plymouth, that we could give him this 60-something minutes.

"It was really good for him, for us, to get kind of a rhythm, because even Phil Coutinho cannot be back on the pitch and immediately at 100 per cent, that's actually not really possible. ["He's] very important for us and I'm happy about this fact."

Swansea are in desperate mode:

Paul Clement is looking for some kind of inspiration for somewhere to kickstart their Premier League recovery. A win over Crystal Palace has been followed by defeats to Hull City and Arsenal in the FA Cup and English Premier League respectively and Clement must find ways to get his team playing consistent, result-oriented football.

Team news:

Liverpool: Klopp will finally have the option of using Joel Matip after Fifa gave Liverpool permission to play the centre-back. Matip has been unavailable for selection over the past few games owing to Cameroon calling up the defender to the squad for Afcon 2017, despite the player stating he has retired from international football.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne, who missed the game against Manchester United, remains a doubt with a rib problem, while Jordan Henderson is also a doubtful starter due to a heel injury.

Swansea City: Clement signed two new players this week, bringing in fullback Martin Olsson and midfielder Tom Carroll. The new manager is ready to play both players if necessary against Liverpool, even if the other January signing, Luciano Narsingh, is unlikely to feature with a calf injury. Jefferson Montero and Neil Taylor are definitely out.

When to Watch Live

Liverpool vs Swansea is set to begin at 6pm IST (12.30pm GMT, 7.30am ET).

Live Streaming and TV information for the match

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BT Sport 1 and BT Sport UHD. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport live.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Universo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: SBS One Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Malaysia: TV: Astro SuperSport.