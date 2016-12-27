Liverpool will look to take the momentum from the late Merseyside derby win over Everton into their home encounter against Stoke City in the Premier League on Tuesday. With the forwardline continuing to enthral and home form quite good, this will be a match that Liverpool expect to win.

But will they? Here is a look at how the match might transpire.

First half: Liverpool get into their groove right from the off and Stoke look overwhelmed, with their defence unable to cope with the pace of the home side's play. Sadio Mane stings Lee Grant's hands with a strike on goal, before Roberto Firmino misses an absolute sitter, firing his shot horribly high when hitting the target would have been easier. It is then Georgionio Wijnaldum's turn to throw away an opportunity, but Liverpool's early pressure finally pays off when James Milner crosses for Divock Origi to head home from eight yards.

Stoke cannot get a foothold in the game and soon it becomes 2-0 when Mane, off a pass from Jordan Henderson, finds the bottom corner with precision. It nearly is 3-0 before halftime as Firmino comes close, with Grant needing to make an outstanding save diving to his right.

Second half: Liverpool seem to ease their foot off the accelerator in the early stages of the second half and that allows Stoke a glimmer of hope of finding a way back into the game. Joe Allen, with a point or two to prove against his former team, starts finding space in the final third and he gives a pass to Jonathan Walters, who thumps the ball past Simon Mignolet in goal to make it 2-1.

That goal, however, only reignites Liverpool's attacking verve and soon enough it is 3-1 as Mane completes his double, with a tap-in at the far post following a flowing move, with Firmino taking the plaudits with the assist. Just before the end, it is 4-1 as substitute Daniel Sturridge scores from the edge of the box with a curling effort into the top corner to ensure Liverpool stay only six points behind Chelsea.