Liverpool sent out a statement to Manchester City with another brilliant offensive performance in the Premier League. Stoke City were the victims of Liverpool's pacy attack this time around, with Jurgen Klopp's team coming back from a goal down to overwhelm Mark Hughes' men.

Adam Lallana sparked the comeback for Liverpool after Jonathan Walters had given Stoke an early lead, with Roberto Firmino putting the home team ahead just before halftime. An own goal from Giannelli Imbula and a strike from substitute Daniel Sturridge in the second half added the gloss as Liverpool ran-out 4-1 winners.

The result also meant the gap to Chelsea is back down to six points, with Liverpool next facing off against third-placed Manchester City, a point behind the Reds, on New Year's Eve.

It took Liverpool a while to get into their groove on Tuesday, with Hughes' decision to use the physique and power of Walters and former Red Peter Crouch up front working well. Walters opened the scoring in the 12th minute, heading in at the near post off a fantastic left-wing cross from Erik Pieters.

Joe Allen, the midfielder who left Liverpool last summer, nearly made it 2-0 to Stoke, with only a fantastic save from Simon Mignolet denying the Wales international.

Once Liverpool gained control of the proceedings, though, that pace, power and panache came into play with the quick passing proving to be just too much for Stoke to handle. Lallana equalised four minutes past the half hour, latching onto a miscontrol from Glen Johnson to slot in from an acute angle.

A minute before the first 45, Firmino put Liverpool in the lead for good, striking a perfect shot from 14 yards that bounced off both posts before rolling in.

The game was put to bed in the 59th minute when Divock Origi's low cross was turned in by Stoke midfielder Imbula. Had Imbula not got a touch to it, Sadio Mane would have.

Sturridge then came on from the bench to make an immediate impact, taking a woeful backpass from Ryan Shawcross to finish smartly and complete a thoroughly satisfying evening for Klopp's men.

