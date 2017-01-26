Three games now against the same opponents this season, and one of the most free-scoring sides this season, have failed to find the back of the net even once. Needing to score a minimum one goal to stand any chance of buying that ticket to Wembley, Liverpool came unstuck, another time, against Southampton, with the Saints moving into the final of the EFL (League) Cup in impressive fashion.

After losing the first leg at St. Mary's 1-0, the onus was on Liverpool to take the attack to Southampton and fashion a victory in the semifinal second leg at Anfield, but the home side ran into a brick wall again, and when Shane Long bulged the net in second half stoppage time, it was due reward for what was a stirring couple of matches from Claude Puel's men.

"It was amazing," the goalscorer Long said. "Getting a winner in the last minute and knowing that's enough to put us through with a few more minutes to hold on.

"It's an amazing feeling in front of your own fans and there's a lot of hard work that goes into that. It was a bit of relief but we were just ecstatic at the end."

Liverpool, try as they might, were unable to find the attacking rhythm that has turned them into one of the most dangerous sides going forward, and that is despite Jurgen Klopp playing Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana.

Southampton were just too well drilled and with the away team looking dangerous on the counter-attack again, the only surprise was that the clinching goal only came right at the end.

The Liverpool manager, though, pointed to a penalty shout that did not go their way in the second half, when Long seemed to handle the ball inside the area.

"Long's handball was clear," Klopp said. "I don't want to make excuses but it is really hard to accept these things week by week by week.

"A big game against Manchester United and they are two or three yards offside [before Zlatan Ibrahimovic's equaliser] and nobody speaks about it. Is it my job to get a fine by speaking about these things? The handball was obvious."

While Liverpool try and sort out their alarming dip in form since the turn of the year, Southampton will savour a Wembley final, something they thoroughly deserve after two impressive performances in the semifinals.

The Saints will now play either Manchester United or Hull City, with Jose Mourinho's sides the favourites after their 2-0 first leg win at Old Trafford.

