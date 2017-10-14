The biggest match of gameweek 8 in the English Premier League 2017-18 season takes place on Saturday October 14. Liverpool takes on historical arch-rivals Manchester United at the Anfield.

The gravity of this match doesn't need to be explained as the football fans already know this is one of the most important matches of English club football. The intensity can be compared to an El Clasico match featuring Real Madrid and Barcelona or even an Indian Kolkata derby featuring Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

A host of stars will take to the field in this early kick-off on Saturday afternoon. From hotshot Man Utd goal poacher Romelu Lukaku to Liverpool's newest sensation Mohamed Salah.

Jose Mourinho's United will be at a bit disadvantage owing to the fact that several of their star players remain on the sidelines with injury. Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick are a part of that list.

For Liverpool, Sadio Mane remains a notable miss owing to his hamstring injury.

Current standings in EPL table:

2. Man Utd: 19 points from 7 matches

7. Liverpool: 12 points from 7 matches

The exciting football match will be available for viewing across the world, in various platforms.

LIVERPOOL vs MANCHESTER UNITED

Date - October 14

Time - 5 pm IST, 12:30 pm BST

Venue - Anfield, Merseyside

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Star Sports Select 1/HD (India)

Sky Sports, Now TV (United Kingdom)

Radio commentary

BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport

Live streaming

Hotstar (India)

Sky Go (United Kingdom)

LFC TV Go (subscription-based)

MUTV (subscription-based)

Live scores

International Business Times live blog

Twitter (LFC, MUFC)