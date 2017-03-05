Liverpool managed to climb to third place in the Premier League table as Jurgen Klopp masterminded an amazing win over Arsenal and also kept his team's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive. The big talking point ahead of this game was Alexis Sanchez being dropped to the bench by Arsene Wenger and the tactic clearly backfired.

Also read: Arsene Wenger to Barcelona would be a match made in heaven; Arsenal fans think so too

Arsenal were completely outplayed in the first half of the match and could hardly find any time or space for the ball and it took Liverpool only nine minutes to break the deadlock. Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for the Reds after he connected a low cross from Sadio Mane to make it 1-0.

The Brazilian returned the favor in the 40th minute as he passed the ball to Mane inside the box and the Senegal international fired a low shot past Petr Cech to make it 2-0 before the half time. The match seemed to be over before it even started for Arsene Wenger and his team but the Frenchman did bring on Alexis Sanchez in the second half with hopes of turning things around.

After being completely outplayed in the first half, Arsenal finally managed to find their rhythm in the second half and posed a a better challenge to Liverpool's defence. The Gunners almost got a goal back early in the second half as Olivier Giroud forced Simon Mignolet into making a superb save from a powerful header.

Arsenal finally managed to get a goal back through Danny Welbeck in the 57th minute after the forward collected a delicate through ball from Sanchez and had a composed finish as he chipped the ball over Mignolet to get Arsenal back into the game. Arsene Wenger got on Theo Walcott and Lucas Perez in the hopes of getting an equaliser but it proved to be too late as Wenger got his tactics completely wrong in this match.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the winner in stoppage time to seal all three points for Liverpool from a beautifully executed counter attack. Adam Lallana played a pass to Divock Origi, who hit the post earlier, and passed the ball to Wijnaldum who made a run through the centre and calmly slotted the ball beyond Cech to make it 3-1.

This loss does not do much for Arsenal's confidence as they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League mid-week and they really need to improve their performance in the Premier League at least or else they could miss out on a Champions League spot next season should they continue with this form.

Watch all the match highlights here