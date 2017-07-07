The biggest event in the history of Indian football is three months away, but the most-awaited verdict comes out on Friday July 7. The FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 takes place in Mumbai.
And the India U17 football team learn their fate.
India, by virtue of being the hosts, is the first team from Pot A of the competition, i.e, A1. These are the teams they could face.
Gracing the event on Friday will be eminent personalities from the world of sports -- former Nigerian veteran footballer Nwankwo Kanu, former Inter Milan midfielder Esteban Cambiasso, Sunil Chhetri, the talisman Indian football team captain and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu.
Schedule of events
- Date: July 7
- Time: 7 pm IST
- Venue: Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
Where to watch live
TV - Sony Six, Ten Sports
Other live streaming option - Sony Liv
Live score - IBTimes India