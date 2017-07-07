The biggest event in the history of Indian football is three months away, but the most-awaited verdict comes out on Friday July 7. The FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 takes place in Mumbai.

And the India U17 football team learn their fate.

India, by virtue of being the hosts, is the first team from Pot A of the competition, i.e, A1. These are the teams they could face.

Gracing the event on Friday will be eminent personalities from the world of sports -- former Nigerian veteran footballer Nwankwo Kanu, former Inter Milan midfielder Esteban Cambiasso, Sunil Chhetri, the talisman Indian football team captain and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu.

Schedule of events

Date: July 7

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai



Where to watch live

TV - Sony Six, Ten Sports

Other live streaming option - Sony Liv

Live score - IBTimes India