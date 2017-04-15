Movie Name: Sakhavu

Cast & Crew : Nivin Pauly, Althaf Salim, Aishwarya Rajesh, Keethy Suresh, Aparna Gopinath, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Binu Pappu, Sooraj S Kurup.

Direction: Sidhartha Siva

Producer: B Rakesh

Music Director: Prashant Pillai

Release Date: April 15

Genre: Family/ Politics

Duration: 163 minute 49 second

Sakhavu Synopsis: In this Sidharatha Siva-directed film, Nivin Pauly appears in dual roles as comrades Krishnan and Krishna Kumar. The trailer of the movie hints that the story is narrated in the backdrop of two different timelines, one in the '70-'80s period, and the other showing him as a young communist leader. At the recent audio launch event of the movie, Nivin had said that his characters in Sakhavu are close to his heart.

Also read: Sakhavu, Comrade in America and Oru Mexican Aparatha: Is Mollywood veering towards the left?

Sakhavu has been bankrolled by B Rakesh under the banner of Universal Cinema, and it also stars Althaf Salim, Aishwarya Rajesh, Gayathri Suresh, Aparna Gopinath, Sreenivasan, KPAC Lalitha, Renji Panicker and Binu Pappu in significant roles. While Prashanth Pillai has composed the music, cinematography has been handled by George C Williams.

Expectations are high from the movie of the Premam-star, whose family entertainer Jacobinte Swargarajyam was released a year ago. The teaser and trailer of the Sakhavu opened to a positive response from the audience, who have been eagerly waiting for its grand release on April 15. The movie has locked horns with megastar Mammootty's Vishu-Easter release, Puthan Panam.

Check audience review on Sakhavu here:

Sridevu Sreedhar

#Sakhavu (#Comrade) interval report- @NivinOfficial rocks in dual role Superb BGM. So far very impressive @aishu_dil #communismvscapitalism

Watch the trailer of Sakhavu here:

Listen to audio jukebox of Sakhavu

-