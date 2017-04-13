Movie Name: Kadamban

Cast: Arya, Catherine Tresa, Madhuvanti Arun, Y Gee Mahendra, Super Subbarayan and others.

Direction: Raghav

Producer: RB Choudary

Music Director: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Release Date: April 14

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Duration: 142 minutes

Arya is hoping for an image makeover with his latest movie Kadamban. The Raghava-directorial was a physically taxing project for the actor as the action drama has been majorly shot in forests. From running barefoot to doing action sequences with a herd of 70 elephants, the Tamil flick turned out to be a tough ask for the Naan Kadavul fame.

Kadamban Synopsis: Arya plays the titular role as a tribal in the movie. His character is inspired by Tarzan. He collects honey in the forest for a living. His tribe come under threat after vested interests try to force them out of their habitat. Kadamba tells the story of a tribal hero who saves his people from forced eviction.

The two hour movie has a strong social message, told in a commercial format without adding unnecessary masala.

