Google has finally announced the roll out of its mobile phone operating system Android 8.0 Oreo after months of waiting. The search giant will first make the OS available to its products like Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player, before other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) seed it to its popular devices. Xiaomi, which has become popular over the last few years, is also expected to release the firmware to several of its handsets, including Mi 5, Mi 6, Redmi Note 4 and Mi Mix.

The new Android 8.0 Oreo comes with features like New Notifications, Support for Picture-in-Picture Mode, New Emojis, Improved WebView API, Multiple Display Support, and Improved Doze Mode among others.

HMD Global has announced the list of its Nokia handsets that will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update, and OnePlus too but other OEMs are yet to do so.

Xiaomi is yet to announce the list of handsets that will be eligible to receive the new firmware but reports have claimed that its devices like Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Mix, Redmi Note 5A and Redmi 5X will get it.

Interestingly, a Quora user named Moin Khan has claimed in his response to a query that over a dozen Xiaomi devices would get Android 8.0 Oreo update, and they are -- Redmi 4A, Mi 5C, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4X, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 4, Mi Mix, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Mi 5, and Redmi Note 3. Interestingly, he missed out the latest Xiaomi device Mi 6.

The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal the list of devices that will get the firmware update but the common perception is that most of the popular handsets that were released in 2015 and there after may receive it.

It may be mentioned that Xiaomi hasn't been prompt in rolling out new firmware update to its devices, so it is likely that the Mi 6 will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update only in the beginning of next year before expanding to other eligible handsets.