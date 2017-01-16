Lindsay Lohan's Instagram account has sparked speculation that she has converted to Islam. The Instagram account of the actress now has only an Arabic greeting, which has sparked the discussion.

Last week, the Mean Girls actress shocked everyone when she deleted all her posts on the photo-sharing platform and added "Alaikum salam," which means 'Peace be unto you', in her bio. Lohan, who is Irish and was raised as a Catholic, had previously said, "I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!"

Lohan has often described herself as a spiritual person. She was spotted with a copy of the Quran (Koran) last year in New York. She was even spotted wearing a red and white hijaab (headscarf), which was a gift from a Syrian refugee.

And now, her Instagram bio has hinted that she might have converted to Islam. Though the actress is yet to comment on the rumours, Muslims around the world are showering praises and congratulating the actress on social media. Several Muslims took to social media to welcome the actress to Islam and also asked Allah to guide her.

The former Disney child star had earlier spoken about her interest in Islam. In an interview last year, she revealed that she received a lot of hate from her fellow Americans because of her interest in Islam. She also revealed that Quran helped her find the true meaning of life.

"It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am," she said in an interview to a Turkish TV channel. "Islam is something that I want to learn, this is my own will."