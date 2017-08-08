After days of teasing, OnePlus has finally pulled the wraps of the much awaited soft gold colour variant of the company's flagship OnePlus 5.

The company claims that it took close to 180 days to create and perfect a coating of Soft Gold on premium aluminum alloy-based smooth shell, which is crafted through a diamond cutter.

"When we introduced Soft Gold last summer, our fans couldn't get enough of this silky-soft texture. Our subtle take on this shade quickly became a OnePlus classic. We're excited to announce Soft Gold will be available on the OnePlus 5 in select quantities. Experience power in elegance with this limited edition release," OnePlus said in a statement.

When will OnePlus 5 Soft Gold go on sale and where?

OnePlus 5 soft gold model scheduled to go on sale in select regions including America and Europe at oneplus.net starting on August 7 at noon EDT (9:00 AM PDT, 5:00 PM BST, and 6:00 PM CEST). It has noted that the new model comes in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration only.

Is OnePlus 5 Soft Gold coming to India?

Yes, the company has confirmed that the new OnePlus 5 will indeed be released in India, but little later. It is said to be made exclusively on Amazon India at 12am on Wednesday, August 9 for Rs. 32,999. It can also be purchased at OnePlus Experience stores in Bangalore, Mall of India Noida and Select Citywalk in New Delhi, until stocks last. OnePlus 5's Slate Gray model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is also expected to debut in coming weeks. Stay tuned.

For those unaware, OnePlus 5 comes with the top-of-the hardware including dual 16MP+20MP with Sony sensors hardware and software, developed in collaboration with world renowned DxOMark Mobile, latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful and efficient processor yet and is backed by sumptuous 8GB/6GB RAM.

It also boast 3,300mAh battery with game-changing Dash charging technology, which can power-up the phone battery from 0% to more than 50% in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus 5 comes in two models -- 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage-- for Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999. Though, it is bit hefty compared to its predecessor, OnePlus 5 series price is very less compared to rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S8 (& S8+), LG G6, HTC U11, Google Pixel ( & Pixel XL) and Apple iPhone 7 series.

