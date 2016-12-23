Libyan plane hijackers surrender and release all captives unharmed

Two men have been arrested after a Libyan passenger jet was hijacked on 23 December. The two men threated to blow up the Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 with a grenade unless they were granted asylum in Malta, according to reports. The hijackers were members of a party loyal to late dictator Muammar Ghaddafi, according to Lbyan media, and were seen waving a green Ghaddafi-era Libyan flag.