High resolution photo of the LG V30 have surfaced revealing that the flagship Android phone's design language and camera details.

Prolific Twitter tipster, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has released the HD images of LG V30 promotional ad showing off the device in all angles.

In the image, LG V30 boasts full-metal silver-hued back with fingerprint sensor-cum-power button and dual-camera module on top and FullVision display with very slim bezel similar to the current LG G6, but the key difference is that, former's screen is made of P-OLED (Plastic- Organic Light Emitting Diode)

On right side, LG V30 houses volume rockers and on the left, it has SIM tray. The leaked image also confirms, the phone's has curved back cascading to the frame.

LG V30: Other expected features

As per the official teasers, LG V30 is confirmed to sport a 6.0-inch QHD P-OLED display, which can play HDR 10 compatible content on the screen. It also supports new semi-transparent "Floating Bar", wherein it allows users have quick access to frequently used functions and can be dragged completely off the FullVision display when not needed. When powered off, the Always-on Display (AOD) can be now customised, as well. The AOD now not only shows the clock, it can also be set to display Quick Tools, Music Player or a personal photograph as well.

It is also expected to come with Android Nougat-based LG UX 6.0+ interface, Graphy camera app, Voice Recognition supported by Qualcomm Aqstic voice UI technology and face-scanner for unlocking the phone's screen.

LG V30



[tipping for good service is always appreciated: https://t.co/NwZ9Q1RB0N] pic.twitter.com/NxAuLgrpE5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

The new V30 will have high durable properties. It is expected to boast, military standard protection and 6000-series Aluminium body and IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, which means device owners will be able use it during rain and also take it for a dip in the swimming pool (or any freshwater bodies: river/pond/lake, not salty sea or ocean) and one can take pictures or take calls for close to 30 minutes up to five-feet under water.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual-camera with f/1.6 aperture and a 4,000mAh (or more) battery.

LG V30 is scheduled to debut on August 31 in Germany, the very location, which is hosting the globally acclaimed trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) September (1-6).

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on LG V30.