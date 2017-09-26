South Korean consumer electronics major LG is reportedly planning to showcase a new line of its K (2017) series in India later this week at the inaugural Indian Mobile Congress (2017) in New Delhi.

The company has commenced sending invites to news outlets for the product launch event on September 27.

There is no specific mention of the device name, but the image of the alphabet K occupying the entire page to the left cleary hints that the company is planning to the launch the K series phones.

LG has already launched two of the four K (2017) series phones — the K10 and the K8 — in India, and now it looks like the remaining two — the K4 and the K3 series — will make their debut in the country on Wednesday.

For those unaware, LG K4 and K3 series (also the K10 and the K8) were originally unveiled way back in January at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 in Las Vegas.

While the K10 and the K8 are mid-range, the other two are entry-level phone series. They house pretty much the same hardware, but differ in only three aspects.

The K4 features a 5.0-inch FWVGA screen, a 5MP front camera and a 2,500mAh battery, whereas, the K3 sports a smaller 4.5-inch FWVGA screen, a 2MP front camera and a 2,100mAh battery.

The rest of the specification of the devices are the same: 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8909) quad-core CPU, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 5MP primary camera and other standard connectivity features such as Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and USB v2.0.

Competition:

Once launched, LG K4 and the K3 series will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 4, Lenovo K8 Note, Motorola Moto E4 and the Moto C series, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on LG products.