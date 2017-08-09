South Korean consumer electronics giant LG launched the company's new mid-range Q6 series smartphone in India on August 9.

LG Q6 was globally unveiled in July and now, it has made its way to India. The highlight of the phone is the FullVision display technology like the current flagship LG G6. The 18:9 aspect ratio allows an immersive experience while watching videos, gaming and multitasking. Despite being "bezel-less", the phone's design language maximises the screen's utility and prevent getting activated by accident.

LG Q6 also comes with high-grade 7000 series aluminum, a sturdy metal alloy. Under-the-hood, the device houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage and a 3,000mAh un-removable battery.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, LG Q6 comes packed with a decent 13 MP snapper on the back with LED flash and a 5 MP shooter with 100-degree Wide angle lens.

The square camera feature allows the device owners to fully utilise 18:9 display aspect ratio and split the screen into two identical squares so that he/she can capture and review photo simultaneously. This will definitely come in handy for those who use photo sharing apps like Instagram.

LG Q6 availability details:

The company has confirmed that the new LG Q6 will be released exclusively on Amazon India for Rs. 14,999 from August 10 onwards.

LG Q6 vs Competition:

LG Q6 will be competing with popular Xiaomi Redmi Note, recently launched Gionee A1 Lite and Lenovo K8 Note.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on LG products.

Key specifications of LG Q6: