West Bengal's education minister Partha Chatterjee has publicly stated that the Bengali culture does not endorse or tolerate lesbianism in schools. The minister also claimed that lesbianism is 'against our ethos' and hence he would not inculcate the idea of homosexuality in schools.

While speaking about the recent incident in Kamala Girls High School controversy, he said "If it's a personal matter, it should be taken up outside of school. You can't inculcate your personal ideas in the school. It can influence others," Quint reported.

#Breaking: "Will not inculcate the idea of lesbianism in schools. It is against Bengal culture", says State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, on Kamala Girls' School incident where 12 students were threatened with expulsion for displaying "lesbian behaviour" @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/FkTejloJPM — Ishadrita Lahiri (@ishadrita) March 14, 2018

Chatterjee claimed that the school authorities should take the necessary actions if the girls are found 'guilty' for their sexuality. He also said that the girls should not be indulging in such 'indecent' behavior.

The incident came to light on March 8 when 10 girls from Kamala Girls School in South Kolkata were forcibly asked to write a letter and admit that they were lesbians.

"Some students had complained against 10 students of indulging in such behavior. We called those students and they admitted it. Considering the sensitive nature of the issue, I asked them to admit it in writing. I have got written admissions from all 10 students," the acting headmistress was quoted as saying by IANS.

The allegations that were leveled against the 10 students caused quite an uproar amid the parents and guardians of the students. They soon staged a protest outside the school on Monday and confronted the headmistress regarding the incident.

"Today, we called the guardians to apprise them of the issue. Our aim was to discuss the matter with them so that we can bring these girls on the right course through efforts both at home and in school," she told IANS.

However, she later said that the issue was blown out of proportion and the school only wanted to notify their parents about the students involving in mischief. The headmistress claimed that the parents misinterpreted the message and now, all the issues have been resolved, the Indian Express reported.