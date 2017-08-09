The much-anticipated Lenovo K8 Note is all set to make its official debut in India on August 9. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm in New Delhi.

Like previous times, the company will be streaming the K8 Note unveiling event online for fans to watch the event on their PCs or smartphones.

Lenovo K8 Note 8: What we know so far

As per the official teasers released so far, the new K8 Note is expected to come with a really good camera, a big battery and metal cover on the back.

Another notable aspect of the upcoming device is that it will not have the complicated and messy Vibe UI with unnecessary pre-loaded apps (bloat ware). It will run pure Android OS like the Moto series developed by sister-brand Motorola.

Like the 2016 series Lenovo phone, its successor is almost certain to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display, but there will be a change in terms of exterior looks.

Under-the-hood, it is most likely to come with the either Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core or 1.4GHz Mediatek MT6797 Helio X20 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB/ 64GB storage (with expandable storage) and a minimum of 4,000 (or more) mAh battery.

There is no word on the camera hardware, but the K8 Note will have an upgraded snapper with a wider aperture on both front and the rear.

Like the previous version, the new K8 Note is expected to be priced under Rs 14,000 and will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

How to watch Lenovo K8 Note live launch on PCs and smartphones:

Fans can catch the event Lenovo India's official YouTube channel. The countdown has already started and it is slated to go live on Wednesday afternoon.

You can watch the Lenovo K8 Note launch event below: