Current Premier League champions Leicester City are confident of securing a loan deal for Udinese defender Molla Wague having beaten competition from Premier League rivals Southampton.

Claudio Ranieri allowed Luis Hernandez to leave the club on loan to join Spanish side Malaga after the Spaniard struggled to settle in England. Now, Ranieri has identified Wague as his replacement at least till the end of the season.

It is expected that Molla Wague will fly to Leicester later today to finalise his move and given Leicester City's defensive record this season, signing a player of Wague's calibre will certainly benefit the team.

However, it remains to be seen if Wague will get first team action straight away. Despite Leicester City having one of the worst defensive records this season in the Premier League, Ranieri has decided to stick with Wes Morgan and Robert Huth so far. Who will he drop to make way for Wague?

Apart from Wague, Leicester City are also hopeful that they can complete a deadline day move for Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji in a £9 million deal as they look to bolster their defensive line.

Leicester City will be in action on deadline day as they take on Burnley in an away match, but Ranieri wants the Leicester fans to remain confident ahead of possible signings on deadline day and said he will keep his phone with him during the match in case his staff calls about a potential transfer.

"Wait. Be confident. You will be surprised. I don't switch off my phone. My phone is always on. If someone from my staff call me, I am available. It could be you see me on the bench [gestures to answer his phone]" Daily Mail quoted the Leicester manager as saying.