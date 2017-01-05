LeEco hasn't made any product launch announcement of late, but the company is gearing up for a fresh start this year. Rumours are rife about a new television series coming to India, which will succeed the popular range of Super3 X smart televisions that launched in the country last year.

Read: Super3 X65 Review

LeEco's presence at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas was marked by its smart bicycles launch, but there is no word on its availability in India. But that doesn't mean the Chinese Internet conglomerate has nothing in store for its fans in the country.

LeEco Super4 X series will make its debut in India soon, bringing advanced hardware, upgraded features and improved TV viewing experience to users. If you haven't bought a new television yet, it would be wise to wait for the new entries.

The Super4 X series has already marked its presence in the U.S., which gives us a peek at the specs. There are three models in the new series, namely Super4 X43, Super4 X55 and Super4 X65. These model numbers signify the respective TV sizes, 43 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches, respectively.

All three Super4 X smart TVs are powered by Android and feature super-crisp 4K resolution panels. The biggest highlight of the Super3 X series was its content ecosystem, which brings a wide range of content from Levidi, LIVE, LeView and Eros Now. The next-gen smart TVs will follow the suit and bring similar content with less bandwidth consumption on high-quality content.

The Super4 X smart TVs are powered by quad-core CPU and multi-core GPU, 3 gigs of RAM for smooth rendering of high-quality content. The Super4 X43 comes with 16GB flash storage, while the Super4 X65 has 32GB onboard storage for all your content and apps.

Other features include, Bluetooth 4.1, ultra-fast Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.0 ports and USB 3.0 ports for additional connectivity. The entry-level model has Dolby Digital Plus tech for sound, while the Super4 X65 comes with premium Harman Kardon audio technology for immersive audio experience.

In India, LeEco is expected to launch the same models with effective pricing to compete against the likes of LG and Samsung smart TVs. The Super4 X43 is priced at $649, the Super4 X55 costs $899 and the largest 65-inch Super4 X65 sells for $1,399 in the US. We cannot calculate the TVs prices in India based on the currency conversion rates, but they are certainly going to be disruptive as per the current market trend.