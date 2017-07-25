At least 40 people are feared trapped in the debris of a building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, which collapsed on Monday morning, according to Times of India reports.

#FirstVisual Mumbai: Residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar. More than 8 people feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/e9Y99UZFhY — ANI (@ANI_news) July 25, 2017

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC)disaster management team said that they received a call about the incident at around 10:43 am. The building is located on LBS Road, near Shreyas Cinema in Ghatkopar West.

The fire brigade and disaster management officials have rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are underway. The Mumbai fire brigade has termed it as a major incident.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot.

Mumbai Fire Brigade' chief fire officer has said the rescue teams are removing the reinforced concrete slabs of the collapsed building to rescue the people trapped inside.

Reports state that at least nine people have been rescued, while more than 30 are still feared trapped in the rubble.

#Visuals: Ghatkopar (Mumbai) building collapse - 9 people rescued, more than 30 still feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/TWatJ1yuNu — ANI (@ANI_news) July 25, 2017

Locals have gathered around the rubble of the collapsed building.