Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot

  • February 2, 2017 19:24 IST
    By Storyful
Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot Close
Leaked video from a presentation by Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert on 1 February offered a sneak peak at the latest generation of the company’s robots. Raibert introduced Handle, a bipedal wheeled robot, in previously unseen footage shown onstage at the Abundance360 conference in Los Angeles earlier this week.
loading image
IBT TV
Vodafone Foundation helps save mothers’ and children’s lives in one of the world’s worst HIV hotspots
Most popular