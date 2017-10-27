A week ago, it was rumoured that OnePlus 5T will finally break covers next month but there was no official confirmation on specific unveiling date. Now, a PowerPoint presentation announcing the launch has been leaked online revealing further details.

Technology blog Giz China got hold of the photo of the OnePlus team's rehearsal presentation and if the image is truly genuine, OnePlus 5T will make its global debut on November 16 and release in multiple markets in the same month. The company is probably fearing someone might leak complete details, as it kept the space dedicated for announcing the sale date blank.

If prolific Twitter spy Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) is to be believed, OnePlus 5T will hit stores only after November 20. With the addition of this piece of information, we now get a tentative timeline of OnePlus unveiling and release details.

It has to be noted that OnePlus 3T made its global debut on November 15 in 2016 and hit stores in several markets within days and in India, it was made available exclusively on Amazon on December 2. So, we expect its successor OnePlus 5T to have same release time-frame.

Further, the graphics in the background confirm that OnePlus 5T will be Amazon exclusive and the tag-line: 'Larger Display. Same Footprint' below the device also reveals that it will have same dimensions (154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3 mm) as the original OnePlus 5, but the front panel's bezels will be trimmed to make extra space for the display and reach 18:9 aspect ratio for immersive viewing experience now seen in the current crop of flagship phones such as Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Samsung Galaxy S8 (also Note8) series, LG G6, V30, Google Pixel 2 series and Apple iPhone X among others.

OnePlus 5T: What we know so far

OnePlus 5T is said to boast Optic AMOLED display with Full HD (1080x2160 pixels) screen, protected Gorilla Glass 5 and 18:9 aspect ratio, which is now the flagship smartphone standard.

It is also expected to come with upgraded 20MP+20MP dual-camera set-up on the back, but lens type and aperture size are yet to be confirmed.

As far as the battery capacity is concerned, it is said to house 3,450mAh, which is 150mAh (4.5%) more than the OnePlus 5's (3,000mAh) capacity.

Other features such as the front-camera (16MP), dash charge technology, Type C USB port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options are expected to be same as the OnePlus 5.

As far as the pricing is concerned, OnePlus 5T will come in two variants 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage for $549 (approx. €464/Rs.35,564) and $649(roughly €549/Rs.42,043), respectively.

