Even before Razer could officially announce the company's first ever phone on November 2, spec-sheet of the device has surfaced online revealing key features.

The UK's popular e-commerce site: 3G.co jumped the gun by listing the long rumoured Razer Phone. Once the word got out, it immediately pulled the page off the company website. But, by then many had taken screen-shot off the webpage.

As per the listing (courtesy, Phandroid), Razer Phone will come packed with Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It will be backed by sumptuous 8GB RAM, 64GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh battery (with Qualcomm Quick Charge v4.0), which is more than enough to run the phone full day under heavy usage.

As far as the camera is concerned, it will house dual camera module having 12MP with wide angle lens (f/1.75 aperture) and 13MP with Zoom lens (f/2.6 aperture) supported by LED flash and autofocus.

Razer, in a bid to offer ultimate gaming experience, has incorporated front-facing stereo speakers and amplifiers certified by THX and Dolby Atmos sound system and guess what, it will be coming with huge 5.7-inch IGZO display (made by Sharp) with 120 Hz refresh rate and Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) 120GHz refresh rate.

Here's why 120GHz refresh rate is a game changer for smartphones:

With the 120GHz refresh rate, Razer Phone's display will offer vivid colour and rich viewing experience compared to other products, which have 60GHz. The latter devices show lag when playing graphics-intensive games or high-resolution video/image contents.

But, with 120GHz Refresh rates, the phone's display will offer surreal effect and you'll never experience blurring or stuttering of frames on the screen and the device will be future-ready if the technologist brings higher resolution beyond 4K/Blu-ray/HDR (High Dynamic Range) video standard.

Going by the spec-sheet, Razer Phone is shaping up to be a powerful and gaming-centric phone. This apparently shows that it has made the best use of the company's R&D gaming prowess and the staff and infrastructure of the recently acquired mobile phone startup company Nexbit, which has the credit of launching the world's first cloud-storage phone Robin.

Even the picture shown on 3G.co hints that Razer Phone's exterior look is inspired from Nextbit Robin's design language.

