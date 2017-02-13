Two of the major Italian football sides -- Lazio and AC Milan -- clash swords in their 24th match of the Serie A 2016-17 season on Monday. The Stadio Olimpico in Rome remains the centre of attraction.

Interesting thing is that with the season gradually drawing an end, both these sides do not feature among the top four teams in the table. While Lazio are sixth in the table with 43 points, Milan are seventh with 40 points.

Both teams have some unfinished business to attend to. Good thing is that they both are entering Monday's match at the back of wins in their respective previous Serie A matches.

With the match taking place at Lazio's home turf, the tide is expected to be on the Eagles' favour. ''Lazio are a very physical team,'' mentioned Milan coach Vincenzo Montella in the pre-match presser. ''They have scored the highest number of goals from set-pieces.

''They have a fine mix of youth and experience. They have been up there in the league for a few years now, showing great consistency. It's going to be a tough and fascinating game, we have to show all our qualities to win. The three points are important to make it into Europe, but are not decisive," Montella added.

Milan have a lot of key players injured and that could come as a major blow for the away team, during the match. Riccardo Montolivo, Giacomo Bonaventura, Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli, Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria are all injured, while for Lazio, only Luis Alberto and Patric are missing.

Match schedule

Date: February 13

Time: 7:45 pm GMT (1:45 am IST [Tuesday], 2:45 pm EST)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live streaming: BT Sport Live.

USA: TV: Fubo TV, beIN Sports. Live streaming: beIN Sports Connect.

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 HD Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia.